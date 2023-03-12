 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Robolife2-Nova Duty update for 12 March 2023

Epilogue Bug fixed 1.44

Share · View all patches · Build 10748967 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the problem that cannot load or enter the Epilogue Mode
  • Fixed the problem that Destiny Route 16 is not able to enter
  • Champion Route - LAST will not trigger the normal event " Death Ninja Race" any more
  • Fixed some typo

Changed files in this update

Depot 1777391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link