The Unreal Update is Out Now!

Greetings, Bakers?, Heisters?. Team?

Repossession has Finally gotten an Update!

It has been quite a while, I am deeply sorry, I have been working on this Unreal Build for quite a while.

Honestly, I was pretty new to unreal and only now have I been even able to get a somewhat decent product out. but finally, I am able to release The Unreal Engine Update.

Besides the Obvious that its 3D,

The Game Feel of the game is completely different as of right now there is only the M16, but this code is pretty open, so more guns to come soon.

Heisting comes out first rather than multiplayer, however, with full AI enemies and Heisting Gameplay.

As of right now, there are two maps out, go ahead and check them out. I'm still figuring out these tools, so expect more in the later updates.

It also comes with one Original Soundtrack. which there will be more to come.

You can try it out right now, also the Unity Build will always be there if you want to go back, but it's still buggy and the Multiplayer is based on an old version of the Mirror.

Thanks for Waiting, In This game, I put more Budget into this. Thank You.