 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Automoji update for 12 March 2023

Automoji Patch 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10748876 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed the leftover code from testing where you could right-click your units to give them a curse 💔

My bad! Thank you for all the support, I love seeing all the active players!

Changed files in this update

Automoji Content Depot 1919221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link