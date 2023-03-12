[Game Hotfix] The Eco-Reform panel has merged to the Command Panel..etc

Greetings~ the updates for these two days mainly include the following:
Mechanism optimization
- In the Pipe view, remove some highlighted model that should not be displayed.
- With the building connected to the Logistics Tunnel, the Engineering Vehicles will not waste time to pick up items and transport them back to the warehouse.
Bug fixes
- When executing Flatten operation, the digging indicator icon will be updated as the height changes.
Experience optimization
- In the recipe information interface, the workload of the recipe is now displayed.
- Strengthen the reminder effect of events such as research completion, so as not to miss it.
- Add a close button to most event tips in the lower right corner.
- Merge the Eco-Reform panel into the "Command" panel.
- New space station purchase item: Wild Berry
Wish you a good game and have fun~
Changed files in this update