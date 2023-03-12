 Skip to content

Reshaping Mars update for 12 March 2023

[Game Hotfix] The Eco-Reform panel has merged to the Command Panel..etc

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings~ the updates for these two days mainly include the following:

Mechanism optimization
  • ​ In the Pipe view, remove some highlighted model that should not be displayed.
  • ​ With the building connected to the Logistics Tunnel, the Engineering Vehicles will not waste time to pick up items and transport them back to the warehouse.
Bug fixes
  • ​ When executing Flatten operation, the digging indicator icon will be updated as the height changes.
Experience optimization
  • ​ In the recipe information interface, the workload of the recipe is now displayed.
  • ​ Strengthen the reminder effect of events such as research completion, so as not to miss it.
  • ​ Add a close button to most event tips in the lower right corner.
  • Merge the Eco-Reform panel into the "Command" panel.
  • ​ New space station purchase item: Wild Berry

Wish you a good game and have fun~

