[Game Hotfix] The Eco-Reform panel has merged to the Command Panel..etc

Share · View all patches · Build 10748870 · Last edited 12 March 2023 – 02:13:15 UTC by Wendy

Greetings~ the updates for these two days mainly include the following:

Mechanism optimization

​ In the Pipe view, remove some highlighted model that should not be displayed.

​ With the building connected to the Logistics Tunnel, the Engineering Vehicles will not waste time to pick up items and transport them back to the warehouse.

Bug fixes

​ When executing Flatten operation, the digging indicator icon will be updated as the height changes.

Experience optimization

​ In the recipe information interface, the workload of the recipe is now displayed.

​ Strengthen the reminder effect of events such as research completion, so as not to miss it.

​ Add a close button to most event tips in the lower right corner.

Merge the Eco-Reform panel into the "Command" panel.

​ New space station purchase item: Wild Berry

Wish you a good game and have fun~