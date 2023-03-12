Huge FPS boost! + Crash & Bug fixes | TOTH 0.1.1.7

Important message: Hi everyone! This is only a small patch but with potentially huge improvements for many players in regard to performance! A quick note on what's happening behind the scenes. I have recently completely reworked my office space and equipment, being a solo developer it is very important to have the best possible equipment and environment to work in to keep things moving fast. This process has taken some time specifically moving the games project files over to a new system as well however everything is now complete and thus updates should now be on the way faster! The next big update is also still coming along very well with more info coming very soon! Thank you to everyone who has played Fargone!

Changed

-Improved several back-end systems to allow for faster and easier additions of new weapons and equipment in the future

-Upgraded several back-end systems for greater stability

Fixed

-Fixed a major bug with fog rendering that could cause some players huge FPS issues

-Crash when loading into a character or creating a new one

-Fixed crafting and cooking items that will not working despite having the required materials/ingredients

-Fixed crafting/cooking duplication glitch

Do not be alarmed if the main menu still says 0.1.1.5, this is me being silly and forgetting to update the main menu version number!