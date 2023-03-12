 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 12 March 2023

Added Enchanter's elite Zamtil set items!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

367: Early Access 0.16.12 - March 11, 2023 8:10 PM EST
• Added Enchanter's elite Zamtil set items.
• Added a resist icon next to damage types on skill tooltips.

