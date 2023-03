Share · View all patches · Build 10748690 · Last edited 12 March 2023 – 01:13:35 UTC by Wendy

hello everyone!

We have made the following updates to the game:

We modified the monster's ui, and when the monster's health value reaches a certain standard, it will turn red. We think this can increase the player's game experience. We have added a return key in the plot mode to facilitate the operation of players.

Thank you for your support!