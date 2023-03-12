 Skip to content

InfraSpace update for 12 March 2023

Patch 12.4.254 Fixes Magnetic Field Generator, Loading Freeze, Save Loading

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

thanks for your reports so far.
This is just the first of a couple of bugfix updates that are going to come throughout the next days.

This time we fixed:

  • Fixed an issue with the game freezing while loading (if you still get any issues or crashes, please report!)
  • Magnetic Field Generator no longer turns into Adamantine Mine
  • Fixed a save loading issue that might fix an issue some players had with placing buildings and roads. Let us know if issues persist and send us your save for investigation

Thanks for your reports and for your patience. More bugfix updates are on the way.

Happy playing!

