Animalia Survival update for 12 March 2023

Update 117.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone A few places on the map have been adjusted,
-Adjusted TLVL2 map grass
-Fixed trunks and rocks with Normal showing dark parts
-Adjusted the Rcon system that was giving problem with the amount of player 100 players
-Improved Rcon communication.
-Added in-game replay and autorecording system.
-Teleport in the recording system when you click on your character's death icon.
-To enable recording you need to go in settings and enable auto recording, before entering the server.

Animals

Hyena

  • Increased Hyena damage with +15 attack

Lion

  • Increased Lioness damage with +20 Attack
  • Adjusted Lioness staying in the water without swimming
  • Adjusted some of the lions' growls and lioness' adult and Sub-Adult roars
  • Adjusted Lion and Lioness jump

Zebra

Adjusted Zebra Jump

Leopard

Adjusted Leopard Leap

Rhinoceros

-Adjusted and Improved the Rino rotation in all stage

Hippos

-Adjusted and Improved Hippo's rotation in all stage

Gazelle

-Adjusted and Improved Gazelle rotation turn

  • Adjusted Gazelle Jump

For more information and details, join our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

