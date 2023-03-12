Update 117.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10748649 · Last edited 12 March 2023 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone A few places on the map have been adjusted,

-Adjusted TLVL2 map grass

-Fixed trunks and rocks with Normal showing dark parts

-Adjusted the Rcon system that was giving problem with the amount of player 100 players

-Improved Rcon communication.

-Added in-game replay and autorecording system.

-Teleport in the recording system when you click on your character's death icon.

-To enable recording you need to go in settings and enable auto recording, before entering the server.

Animals

Hyena

Increased Hyena damage with +15 attack

Lion

Increased Lioness damage with +20 Attack

Adjusted Lioness staying in the water without swimming

Adjusted some of the lions' growls and lioness' adult and Sub-Adult roars

Adjusted Lion and Lioness jump

Zebra

Adjusted Zebra Jump

Leopard

Adjusted Leopard Leap

Rhinoceros

-Adjusted and Improved the Rino rotation in all stage

Hippos

-Adjusted and Improved Hippo's rotation in all stage

Gazelle

-Adjusted and Improved Gazelle rotation turn

Adjusted Gazelle Jump

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.