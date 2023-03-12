Update 117.0

Hello everyone A few places on the map have been adjusted,
-Adjusted TLVL2 map grass
-Fixed trunks and rocks with Normal showing dark parts
-Adjusted the Rcon system that was giving problem with the amount of player 100 players
-Improved Rcon communication.
-Added in-game replay and autorecording system.
-Teleport in the recording system when you click on your character's death icon.
-To enable recording you need to go in settings and enable auto recording, before entering the server.
Animals
Hyena
- Increased Hyena damage with +15 attack
Lion
- Increased Lioness damage with +20 Attack
- Adjusted Lioness staying in the water without swimming
- Adjusted some of the lions' growls and lioness' adult and Sub-Adult roars
- Adjusted Lion and Lioness jump
Zebra
Adjusted Zebra Jump
Leopard
Adjusted Leopard Leap
Rhinoceros
-Adjusted and Improved the Rino rotation in all stage
Hippos
-Adjusted and Improved Hippo's rotation in all stage
Gazelle
-Adjusted and Improved Gazelle rotation turn
- Adjusted Gazelle Jump
For more information and details, join our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
