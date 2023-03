Hello Survivor!

"The silence is raging."

I'm listening to your feedback!

PATCH NOTES

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

_- Added Beginner Tutorials for New Players once you start a new game. They're also available in your Inventory Notes for you to access anytime you want.

Improved Corridor MAP Locations and added Current Location.

Prepared system to receive the Spanish Language soon._

If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.