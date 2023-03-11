Plyatest v1.0 update!

Update
Right-side Girl becomes cute more.
Add Bazooka reload motion.
RHR & NORMAL diff become harder at boss battle.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update
Right-side Girl becomes cute more.
Add Bazooka reload motion.
RHR & NORMAL diff become harder at boss battle.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update