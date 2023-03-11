 Skip to content

HAZAMA_QUEEN Playtest update for 11 March 2023

Plyatest v1.0 update!

Update

Right-side Girl becomes cute more.
Add Bazooka reload motion.

RHR & NORMAL diff become harder at boss battle.

