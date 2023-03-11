 Skip to content

觅仙 update for 11 March 2023

[Version 1.03 updated] Optimize and fix some bugs

Build 10748365

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized content:

  1. Increased the probability of unlocking the task of the Adamant Body Elixir;

Fix the problem

  1. Fixed the problem of abnormal volume setting after restarting the game;

New content:

  1. New Adventure Stella Treasure Box in the Depraved Plains;

  2. After dealing with the nightmare flower, it will recover the drop of props;

  3. Added death animation and resurrection effect.

We will also continue to optimize our game, improve your game experience, and we are looking forward to listening to your suggestions.

