[Version 1.03 updated] Optimize and fix some bugs

Optimized content:
- Increased the probability of unlocking the task of the Adamant Body Elixir;
Fix the problem
- Fixed the problem of abnormal volume setting after restarting the game;
New content:
New Adventure Stella Treasure Box in the Depraved Plains;
After dealing with the nightmare flower, it will recover the drop of props;
Added death animation and resurrection effect.
We will also continue to optimize our game, improve your game experience, and we are looking forward to listening to your suggestions.
Changed files in this update