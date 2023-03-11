[Version 1.03 updated] Optimize and fix some bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 10748365 · Last edited 11 March 2023 – 23:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Optimized content:

Increased the probability of unlocking the task of the Adamant Body Elixir;

Fix the problem

Fixed the problem of abnormal volume setting after restarting the game;

New content:

New Adventure Stella Treasure Box in the Depraved Plains; After dealing with the nightmare flower, it will recover the drop of props; Added death animation and resurrection effect.

We will also continue to optimize our game, improve your game experience, and we are looking forward to listening to your suggestions.