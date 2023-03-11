12 March Patch Notes

Another early patch brings AFC2023 up to version 2023.1.4, which fixes a crash when selecting jumpers or when starting custom games with specific settings, and fixes a couple other bugs. You should also now be able to use the medical substitute for players on the bench and the long term injury list should correctly identify players, allowing you to drag them over. Some minor database updates were made as well.

Once another reported but so far undiscovered crash is located, 2023.1.5 will be pushed, hopefully in the next day or two. There have been some good suggestions as well but these will take longer to implement.

Thanks for playing, and hope you're enjoying the game!