- More levels! The jungle levels are done
- The credits! See all the people who made this game possible, and videos from throughout the games development!
- Explosion radius of barrels increased
- Barrels and landmines now damage breakable rocks
- Coop levels enabled for all biomes except Jungle and Volcano
- As always, bug fixes
Battle Tracks Playtest update for 11 March 2023
Patch 0.9.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
