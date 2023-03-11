 Skip to content

Battle Tracks Playtest update for 11 March 2023

Patch 0.9.2

Patch 0.9.2 · Last edited by Wendy

  • More levels! The jungle levels are done
  • The credits! See all the people who made this game possible, and videos from throughout the games development!
  • Explosion radius of barrels increased
  • Barrels and landmines now damage breakable rocks
  • Coop levels enabled for all biomes except Jungle and Volcano
  • As always, bug fixes

