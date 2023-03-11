Quick Update - Small Fixes

Fixed an oversight in the Shade tooltip: it now correctly explains that the combo damage is lost when the ball touches the paddle
Dragon Fruit : Doesn't trigger when a rocket hits the Ice Revenant ice blocks anymore
Fixed the explosive mushroom triggering a double explosion
Fixed the boss music not playing against the Goblin Warchief
Ranger Complexity rating changed to 1.5 (Because it requires aiming and it doesn't have the innate sustain the Paladin has)
Hydra reset threshold now shows up as 50 before the Hydra spawn
