Brick Odyssey update for 11 March 2023

Quick Update - Small Fixes

11 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an oversight in the Shade tooltip: it now correctly explains that the combo damage is lost when the ball touches the paddle

Dragon Fruit : Doesn't trigger when a rocket hits the Ice Revenant ice blocks anymore

Fixed the explosive mushroom triggering a double explosion

Fixed the boss music not playing against the Goblin Warchief

Ranger Complexity rating changed to 1.5 (Because it requires aiming and it doesn't have the innate sustain the Paladin has)

Hydra reset threshold now shows up as 50 before the Hydra spawn

