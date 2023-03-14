Kingdom Crier #20: Door Locks and Roadmap Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10748238 · Last edited 14 March 2023 – 21:11:00 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to Kingdom Crier #20 Kontras.

Until now, Barricades have represented the state of the art in Kingdom Security.

The Builders have spent some time standing around with gears above their heads and discovered...

Door Locks!

Use these to keep your spaces secure



Door Locks control access to your important spaces and keep Bandits away from your goods. These Unlock at Building Level 5 and cost 24 Copper to add to a Door. Adding a Lock doubles the Health of a door.

Leverage the new permissions UI to control access



Doors with Locks close more quickly than those without - but beware of tailgaters! Permissions prevent someone from opening a Locked Door, but anyone can walk through a door that's already open!

Beware of tailgaters!



The existing Lock system has been renamed to Barricades, retaining the previously functionality. The discovery of Locks has lowered the difficulty of Barricades to Building Level 2 and the cost to 12 Wood. Barricading a Door doubles its health - giving you a little extra time to get into position and dispatch attackers.

The trusty Barricade



Finally, you can Barricade a Locked Door to stack the Health boosts for added protection!

Patch Notes

Noble Fates 0.27.6.2 Released!

Content Update #16