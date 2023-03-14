Kingdom Crier #20: Door Locks and Roadmap Update!

Welcome to Kingdom Crier #20 Kontras.
Until now, Barricades have represented the state of the art in Kingdom Security.
The Builders have spent some time standing around with gears above their heads and discovered...
Door Locks!
Use these to keep your spaces secure
Door Locks control access to your important spaces and keep Bandits away from your goods. These Unlock at Building Level 5 and cost 24 Copper to add to a Door. Adding a Lock doubles the Health of a door.
Leverage the new permissions UI to control access
Doors with Locks close more quickly than those without - but beware of tailgaters! Permissions prevent someone from opening a Locked Door, but anyone can walk through a door that's already open!
Beware of tailgaters!
The existing Lock system has been renamed to Barricades, retaining the previously functionality. The discovery of Locks has lowered the difficulty of Barricades to Building Level 2 and the cost to 12 Wood. Barricading a Door doubles its health - giving you a little extra time to get into position and dispatch attackers.
The trusty Barricade
Finally, you can Barricade a Locked Door to stack the Health boosts for added protection!
Patch Notes
Noble Fates 0.27.6.2 Released!
Content Update #16
Fix for multiple crashes related to Combat
Fix for crash related to Items Decaying
Add Door Locks
Door Locks add the ability to control access to spaces
Unlock at Building 5
Ingredients: 24 Copper
Other Factions can grant the Player access to their locks
Door Barricades
Existing Door Locks are now known as Door Barricades
Move to Tactical Research Category
Unlock at Building 2
Ingredients: 12 Wood
Update Visuals
Reports (thanks!)
Improve Unreachable Detection
Fix broken pathing when Stairs are built above a Terrain Ramp
Improve reporting when Cooking is Disabled for all Available Ingredients
Fix for multiple instances of dispatched parties not returning
Fix for bug that allowed an attempt to path to unreachable space
Fix for Pathing issue related to Stairs
Fix for Pathing issue related to Uncrated Props
Crafting
Show Locked Recipes by default
Desertion
Prevent Raiders from Deserting their Kingdom during Retreat
Ordering
Don't Select Hidden Blueprints when Right-Click Ordering
Grass
Increase rate of Terrain Grass regrowth```
### Roadmap Update!
It's been a bit - so let's update the Roadmap!
As a reminder - there are 3 types of updates for Noble Fates - Updates that address bugs and issues (including those that are listed on the Backlog and those that you Report in-game); Content Updates that focus on expanding existing systems and filling them with additional content; and Feature Updates that add new features to the game expanding the overall breadth of what the game has to offer.
#### Priority Fixes
_Progress against the Priority Fixes that we outlined on 8/9_![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/48978646099eabb0d4b1eed45f616d8742b11dd6.png)
_Details_
```Crashes
Fixed 65+ additional crashes, bringing the total to 165+!
Adventures
Go on Adventures to Help your neighbors out
Delegate to followers and stay home if you prefer
Fine Stone Building Tier
Made from Stone Blocks
Adds Arches, Spires, and Portcullis
Tactical Props
Buildable Catapults
Useful Chevals
Shields
Great against Projectiles
Block Animal and Monster Attacks
Crime
Added Crime Tracking
Factor Crime into Esteem Changes
Kingdoms Map
Reworked and Improved
Demands and Gifts
From other Rulers based on their Opinions of you
Tames
Added Pastures to keep Tames contained
Added ability to eat from Stockpiles
Wolves
Added Wolves
Added Hunted Notification
Dangerous Animal Event
Added Dangerous Animal Event
Monsters
Improved Imp Behavior
Improved Breacher Behavior
Spawning Improvements
Rabid Animals
Improved Flow and Difficulty
Character Visuals
Less Crazy Combinations
Added Character Appearance Editor
Conversation Refinement
Surface inconsequential opinions Less
Less need to talk to your people
Camera
Improved Fine Camera Panning
Added Camera Panning Settings
Reporting
Added in-game Reporting tool
Mods
Added Versioning```
That's a lot of changes! It's worth noting how much of our effort we've been able to put towards improvements and content instead of fixes! We have a pretty stable game now.
_Current Priorities_
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/c4ffdcdc6730808d7655fc936ef5b1050217657c.png)
Localization has climbed the list and is under way now. It's a complicated task for a game with so much procedural text, but we're hard at work on it. It will likely land between Feature Update #5 and Feature Update #6.
Beyond that, there are a number of systems and interfaces that could use their second pass to streamline and improve the player's experience, so those are starting to become important to us.
#### Content Updates
_We've released 16 Content Updates so far!_
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/c159412b6a05b75a8b064672893f6662d030c312.png)
There have been 3 Content Updates since the last Roadmap Update!
```Content Update #14: Wolves
Content Update #15: Mortal Customization
Content Update #16: Door Locks```
We'll continue to work on these and release them as they're ready,
#### Feature Updates
Finally, we have the Feature Updates. As a reminder, 8 of these will arrive during Early Access. 4 have landed so far.
[url=https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1769420/view/3649634951898494840]
_Feature Update #4: The Adventure Update!_![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/1cd5e633d427bc2776bd9e8358b7b0d2f360d04d.png)[/url]
#### Feature Update #5
Feature Update #5 is well underway, recently crossing the half way point of development. As with The Adventure Update, we're taking on and tackling deeper changes to the game to expand on the mid-game. Stay tuned for details!
#### Early Access Status
We're more than half way through what we set out to accomplish with Early Access. We're tracking behind our original schedule - due primarily to increasing breadth and quality of our Feature Updates - but we have been successful enough that we have plenty of runway to reach 1.0.
Thank you so much for your support and patience!
### Community Corner
_cypr` stood up this cozy village in one of their playthroughs..._![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/2290a528750e1940335de9107efb1da1903e0c02.png)
_and this sick castle in another!_
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/9d79c6c68259cb03cbf27095ec9f4940e9f5559f.png)
Thanks for reading and thanks for playing!
The Noble Fates Team
