Version 1.0.1 - Small fixes

Hello everyone, it's come to my attention that Snafu suffers from some "real" bugs/glitches that required some fixing.

Fixed bug where if you die while reading a note, the note would remain on the screen after death,

Fixed the beginning vault HINT which was incorrectly representing the X & Y axis of the puzzle (White vs Black),

Fixed an issue which would allow players to pass through certain walls in the castle,

Fixed an issue where Simon dialog (in the farm house) would not trigger until after midnight versus when access to the house would be originally granted (after 21:00).

I apologize greatly to those who experienced these issues!

If you come across what you believe to be an error to the game, please don't hesitate to reach out!

cheers, everybody.

Stan. T