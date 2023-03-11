 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Swords and Sandals Immortals update for 11 March 2023

V 1.0.1.B - Some Anti Cheat stuff

Share · View all patches · Build 10747934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey gladiators! It's early Sunday morning here and this isn't a big patch full of bugfixes, that will come sometime on Monday ( just not a lot of time to work on the game on weekends ), but I got up early today to try and combat some of the nefarious cheaters in the multiplayer build of the game.

I hope the anti-cheat system isn't too stringent and that it doesn't target gladiators unfairly, it is supposed to search for the more egregious and blatant hacking, but it may be a work in progress.

Lots of balancing and bugfixing coming next week, to all gladiators who are playing this weekend, I salute you! Welcome new players, and welcome back veterans!

Cheers, Oli

V 1.0.1.B (March 12 2023):

--- MULTIPLAYER CHANGES ---
• Anti-cheat measures implemented for those who would break oaths of fairness with other gladiators

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
• Throw Weapon cooldown now 6 turns

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---
• Fixed a bug where enemy's "hits in a row counter" was reset if they got hit

Changed files in this update

Depot 1707651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link