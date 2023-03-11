Fast Forward, Balance, and Optimizations (1.1.4)

It's been a while since the last update, but this one brings some much needed changes to improve your experience!
Fast Forwarding
A new feature has been added where you can now fast forward the game! In the top right of the screen, you will find a button that says "x1". Click it to toggle between x1 and x2 speed!
Optimizations
Various optimizations have been made to the code. The game should run smoother for everyone in general!
Balancing
In an effort to get the game into a more balanced state, various adjustments have been made. Read all of the changes below:
Systems:
- You will now start with +1 extra gold per NG level (e.g., if you play on NG+5, you will start with 5 additional gold)
- Decreased enemy damage and armor scaling past 20 minutes.
- Increased fairness of enemy scaling in higher NG levels
Classes:
- Blaze: Class bonus improved: +2/4/6 -> +3/6/9 burn damage / sec
- Frost: Class bonus improved: +20%/40% -> +25%/50% slow strength
Units:
Tier 1 Units
- Prisoner: Increased attack speed
- Arsonist: Increased attack speed
- Arsonist: Base damage increased 10 -> 12
- Arsonist: Max targets increased 4 -> 6
- Arsonist: Level 3 ability improved: 15 -> 24 targets
- Imp: Increased attack speed
- Imp: Base damage increased 9 -> 13
- Imp: Max targets increased 5 -> 6
- Imp: Level 3 ability improved: 15 -> 30 targets
- Spearman: Decreased attack speed slightly
Chainers
- Inferno: Max chains at base level increased: 5 -> 7 chains
- Inferno: Level 3 ability improved: Explosions deal 40% -> 60% damage
- Stormbringer: Attack speed increased significantly
- Stormbringer: Max chains at base level increased: 4 -> 7 chains
- Warlock: Max chains at base level increased: 3 -> 4
- Sorcerer: Max chains at base level increased: 4 -> 5
Guardians
- Gargoyle: Level 3 ability reworked. New: "Immortal" - Every 13 seconds, fully heal itself
- Warden: Base health increased: 50 -> 100
- Warden: Armor buff increased: +30/60/90 -> +40/80/120 armor
- Warden: Now applies armor buff to itself
- Paladin: Base health increased: 50 -> 100
- Paladin: Level 3 ability improved: Activate every 5 -> 4 attacks
- Paladin: Level 3 ability improved: Deals significantly more damage
Arcane
- Witch: Attack speed increased
- Battle Mage: Base damage increased: 12 -> 15
- Battle Mage: Max enemies hit increased: 2 -> 3
- Icecaster: Level 3 ability improved: Icicles deal 70% -> 85% damage
Controllers
- Volcanist: Base damage per tick increased: 2.3 -> 2.8
- Blizzardess: Base damage per tick increased: 2.0 -> 2.4
- Tempest: Base damage per tick increased: 3.0 -> 3.5
- Scarecrow: Base damage increased: 21 -> 25
Others
- Phoenix: Base damage increased: 7.5 -> 9
- Phoenix: Level 3 ability improved: Burns tick 2x -> 4x faster
- Fairy: Heal base cooldown decreased: 14 -> 11
- Captain: Attack speed increased
- Arctic Knight: Level 3 ability adjusted: 8 ice shards that deal 85% damage -> 5 ice shards that deal 75% damage
- Wyvern: Base damage decreased: 21 -> 19
Upgrades
- Virality: Chaining attacks can chain +3 -> +4 times
- Chain Division: Damage debuff reduced: -50% -> -40%
- Mana Density: Magic missiles can hit +2 -> +3 targets
- Dueling: Gain +10 -> +12 armor pen for each friendly Duelist
- Frostbite: Chilled enemies take +20% -> +25% damage
- Regeneration: Units restore +1 -> +2 hp / sec
- Weakening Flames: Burned enemies deal -25% -> -40% damage
- Fortify: Guardians gain +100 armor for 5 seconds after taking damage -> +150 armor for 3 seconds after taking damage
- Sharpening: Warriors gain +30% -> +25% damage
- Giant Blade: Warriors gain +30% -> +25% range
Feel free to let me know your thoughts. Thanks for playing! :-)
