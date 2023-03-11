Fast Forward, Balance, and Optimizations (1.1.4)

It's been a while since the last update, but this one brings some much needed changes to improve your experience!

Fast Forwarding

A new feature has been added where you can now fast forward the game! In the top right of the screen, you will find a button that says "x1". Click it to toggle between x1 and x2 speed!

Optimizations

Various optimizations have been made to the code. The game should run smoother for everyone in general!

Balancing

In an effort to get the game into a more balanced state, various adjustments have been made. Read all of the changes below:

Systems:

You will now start with +1 extra gold per NG level (e.g., if you play on NG+5, you will start with 5 additional gold)

Decreased enemy damage and armor scaling past 20 minutes.

Increased fairness of enemy scaling in higher NG levels

Classes:

Blaze: Class bonus improved: +2/4/6 -> +3/6/9 burn damage / sec

Frost: Class bonus improved: +20%/40% -> +25%/50% slow strength

Units:

Tier 1 Units

Prisoner: Increased attack speed

Arsonist: Increased attack speed

Arsonist: Base damage increased 10 -> 12

Arsonist: Max targets increased 4 -> 6

Arsonist: Level 3 ability improved: 15 -> 24 targets

Imp: Increased attack speed

Imp: Base damage increased 9 -> 13

Imp: Max targets increased 5 -> 6

Imp: Level 3 ability improved: 15 -> 30 targets

Spearman: Decreased attack speed slightly

Chainers

Inferno: Max chains at base level increased: 5 -> 7 chains

Inferno: Level 3 ability improved: Explosions deal 40% -> 60% damage

Stormbringer: Attack speed increased significantly

Stormbringer: Max chains at base level increased: 4 -> 7 chains

Warlock: Max chains at base level increased: 3 -> 4

Sorcerer: Max chains at base level increased: 4 -> 5

Guardians

Gargoyle: Level 3 ability reworked. New: "Immortal" - Every 13 seconds, fully heal itself

Warden: Base health increased: 50 -> 100

Warden: Armor buff increased: +30/60/90 -> +40/80/120 armor

Warden: Now applies armor buff to itself

Paladin: Base health increased: 50 -> 100

Paladin: Level 3 ability improved: Activate every 5 -> 4 attacks

Paladin: Level 3 ability improved: Deals significantly more damage

Arcane

Witch: Attack speed increased

Battle Mage: Base damage increased: 12 -> 15

Battle Mage: Max enemies hit increased: 2 -> 3

Icecaster: Level 3 ability improved: Icicles deal 70% -> 85% damage

Controllers

Volcanist: Base damage per tick increased: 2.3 -> 2.8

Blizzardess: Base damage per tick increased: 2.0 -> 2.4

Tempest: Base damage per tick increased: 3.0 -> 3.5

Scarecrow: Base damage increased: 21 -> 25

Others

Phoenix: Base damage increased: 7.5 -> 9

Phoenix: Level 3 ability improved: Burns tick 2x -> 4x faster

Fairy: Heal base cooldown decreased: 14 -> 11

Captain: Attack speed increased

Arctic Knight: Level 3 ability adjusted: 8 ice shards that deal 85% damage -> 5 ice shards that deal 75% damage

Wyvern: Base damage decreased: 21 -> 19

Upgrades

Virality: Chaining attacks can chain +3 -> +4 times

Chain Division: Damage debuff reduced: -50% -> -40%

Mana Density: Magic missiles can hit +2 -> +3 targets

Dueling: Gain +10 -> +12 armor pen for each friendly Duelist

Frostbite: Chilled enemies take +20% -> +25% damage

Regeneration: Units restore +1 -> +2 hp / sec

Weakening Flames: Burned enemies deal -25% -> -40% damage

Fortify: Guardians gain +100 armor for 5 seconds after taking damage -> +150 armor for 3 seconds after taking damage

Sharpening: Warriors gain +30% -> +25% damage

Giant Blade: Warriors gain +30% -> +25% range

Feel free to let me know your thoughts. Thanks for playing! :-)