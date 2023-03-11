Dark Days : Devil Hunt Story

Chapter 1

wake up dad..

Shouldn't we catch more fish?

-Yes, son, I have a bit of a headache today, so I wanted to sleep, ahh anyway, where were the fishing rods, let's catch them immediately, otherwise it will be too late, otherwise the fish will scatter in their nests, right?

Yeah yeah let's hold it

Sometimes I think of my mother, I wish the room was here with us right now, she would pat my head and say, what a beautiful day, my son..

-Yes..

I really miss her

-Me too, son..

Chapter 2

Ares and his son Harry were out for a stroll in the beautiful spring weather, trying to catch their dinner by fishing. When it was a little late, Ares turned to his son and said:

-That's enough, we should go home, Harry..

No, a little more please..

-Come on Harry, believe me, I have a headache. I should go home and rest.

well, dad..

Chapter 3

While returning home, suddenly there was an explosion.

+What's going on here like this? Harry stay with me!

-Dad, I'm so scared..

Damn, where did the demons come from, come on, run, run..

Perhaps he had to somehow act on his ax and sword. The alarm bells were ringing. At that time, many goblins and demons appeared around. As Ares continued to run quickly, he saw the injured Connor and said to him:

-Connor, you're going to be okay, who the hell is this?

Perhaps he had to somehow act on his ax and sword. The alarm bells were ringing. At that time, many goblins and demons appeared around. As Ares continued to run quickly, he saw the injured Connor and said to him: -Connor, you're going to be okay, who the hell is this? I'm fine, Ares demons.. I don't know where they came from, they will kill us all.

-Let's go! Harry come here!!

Together they enter Connor's house. They had saved their lives for the moment. Ares was feeling confused and tired, and the goddamn headache just wouldn't go away.

Connor addressed Ares:

+A sword! Take this, I'm very hurt. The rest you protect our people please I believe in you.

All right, connor, please don't tire yourself. I'll handle it.

Chapter 4

Ares turned to his son, Harry, and unknowingly called out to his son for the last time:

-Harry, stay inside, hide in the basement, wait without a sound, come on, run!

+Okay..

Chapter 5

Ares rushed out, killing several demons around with his sword, and realized that the demons were quickly searching for something. What were they after? And at that moment, he suddenly heard a voice.

A demon brought Harry out of his hiding place and threw him in front of Ares. He prepared to take Harry to the cellars and looked at Ares and started laughing.

Although Ares desperately attacked to save his son, he could not counter the demon's power. The demon knocked Ares down in one move and took Harry in his right hand and began to fly.

Ares ran after the demon, he was in no mood anymore. He was living one of the most painful days in the world. He also did not forget the moment he lost his wife. And Ares started to cry from anger, he didn't remember what happened next, he passed out..

Chapter 5.1

He was spotted by a demon archer who was taking Harry to the cellars.

The archer immediately acted on his gun and had a single shot chance.

He had to shoot the arrow or the enemy would have left the target.

The archer aimed at the demon and fired the arrow. The arrow hit the demon's right wing and the demon fell, seriously injured. Meanwhile, Harry broke away from the demon's wings and crashed into the ground quickly. An unknown cave was waiting for him.

Chapter 6 (Rebirth)

Ares wakes up in his own village and in a friend's house.

-What happened to me like this..

You finally woke up. Thank God you are alive..

-Harry…

-Harry… Please don't tire yourself, Ares, we will make them pay for all that has been done to us when the time comes. You should rest, your wound is very heavy.

Ares tries to get up.

+Wait, I understand your pain, but for now all we can do is be patient, believe me, I don't know what they are or who they are, but we won't die until we kill the demons! Listen a little more..

Ares falls into a deep sleep.

Chapter 6.1

Ares wakes up again, better than before, gets up and starts talking to Mason.

-How many days have passed, I can no longer comprehend the concept of time

+Exactly 12 days Ares..But I'm sure you look better now

-Yeah, I'm feeling fine..Any news from Harry? What happened to our people? How many people are alive now?

+Harry..sorry ares one of our archers said he shot the demon but he says he didn't see Harry..only a handful of our people are left. We escaped by hiding.

-God.. Please help!

Chapter 6.2

Ares goes out and starts to search the environment. He traces the environment.

And suddenly he sees that person, meets the woman who connects the main story. Her name is Isabella.

Isabella;

-Ares.. I know you don't know me but I can help you. My name is Isabella

+Isabella.. yes I'm having a little trouble recognizing it.. I guess you're not one of our townspeople, because I've never met a brunette before.

-Ahh yes I emigrated from an eastern country but I know you very well you saved our lives before your son was abducted you killed many demons and goblins so I am grateful to you.

+Is that so..but I couldn't save everyone..I'm so weak..

-You shouldn't think like that, Ares, this world is very valuable and meaningful. If you take the path that follows the meaning, it will offer you flowery gardens. The horizons you will chase are waiting for you.

-What do you mean Isabella?

+Sometimes all kinds of encounters are not a coincidence, Ares. Not every event that happens to us is a coincidence far from random, I know your pain is great, but I can help you..

-What help? Believe me, I'm very curious.

-I know a magician. He is from our eastern kingdom. He has many talents and can help you. Gaining a magic skill is not easy. You must reach Shangri-La. You must go beyond the horizon. Everything is in your hands.