Warlordocracy Early Access v3.5

Walking bow animation finally looks decent, balanced difficulty and increased all base stats to make combat last a little longer, added more krug unit types, a lot more lore in texts, plus other fixes. Gonna keep working on Chapter 2 next.

Complete list of fixes/changes:

-Finally finalized bow walking animation!

-Quicksaving in ESC menu now disabled during combat.

-Sleeping in beds at night now heals an additional 20 health.

-Improved Sebastius sprite to distinguish him as a main character.

-Increased base stats of humans, krugen, trogs, and siliki (mostly max HE to increase battle length).

-Tweaked skills of main faction mobiles (soldiers, bandits, guards, etc.).

-Added multiple krug mobiles (krug exile, krug raider, krug berserker).

-Updated in-game texts in Ch.1 and added some new ones (not in Ch.1).

-Updated Player's Manual revised species stats and lore.

-Removed one bandit from Lurkwood.