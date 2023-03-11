 Skip to content

Slimy Sextet update for 11 March 2023

Prerelease 0.9.10

Prerelease 0.9.10 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Finalized coding for all the optional scenes after the common route. Only the endings are left unpolished at this point, and once they're done, the English version of the game is basically done, and there will only be translations left before release.
  • Small ui optimizations and fixes. Added a CTC icon to the textbox.
  • Fixed some audio issues regarding panning for voice acting during sex scenes with multiple girls.
  • Improved aspect ratio flexibility for Steam Deck when using external displays.

