24 Killers update for 11 March 2023

v031123 Hot Fix - Glass Domes

Build 10747750

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v031123

fixes:
all "chests" getting fish bowl text when throwing them
photo cutscene showing "glass dome" instead of correct photo icon
a couple typos

