v031123 Hot Fix - Glass Domes

v031123
fixes:
all "chests" getting fish bowl text when throwing them
photo cutscene showing "glass dome" instead of correct photo icon
a couple typos
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
v031123
fixes:
all "chests" getting fish bowl text when throwing them
photo cutscene showing "glass dome" instead of correct photo icon
a couple typos
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update