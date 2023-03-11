Share · View all patches · Build 10747719 · Last edited 11 March 2023 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Here is Towers Deck 1.0.4. Changes:

balance fixes:

Half of the research got tweaked

Bug fixes

Fixed end game screen for those that had higher level from previous versions than current

Max level Scroll Of Knowledge got you same research twice

Resolution fixes

In rare occasions enemy respawned with slow debuff

Support building would not activate some adjacent spaces for buff

Placed tower when turn ended would only start working from the next wave

Released demo, where you can level up up to level 3.

Next update should be at the at the start of May, with new Character, new cards and more research options!

Have fun playing!