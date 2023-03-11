 Skip to content

Towers Deck update for 11 March 2023

Towers Deck 1.0.4

Towers Deck 1.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Here is Towers Deck 1.0.4. Changes:

balance fixes:

  • Half of the research got tweaked

Bug fixes

  • Fixed end game screen for those that had higher level from previous versions than current
  • Max level Scroll Of Knowledge got you same research twice
  • Resolution fixes
  • In rare occasions enemy respawned with slow debuff
  • Support building would not activate some adjacent spaces for buff
  • Placed tower when turn ended would only start working from the next wave

Released demo, where you can level up up to level 3.

Next update should be at the at the start of May, with new Character, new cards and more research options!

Have fun playing!

  • Emilijus

