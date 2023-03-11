Hey everyone!
Here is Towers Deck 1.0.4. Changes:
balance fixes:
- Half of the research got tweaked
Bug fixes
- Fixed end game screen for those that had higher level from previous versions than current
- Max level Scroll Of Knowledge got you same research twice
- Resolution fixes
- In rare occasions enemy respawned with slow debuff
- Support building would not activate some adjacent spaces for buff
- Placed tower when turn ended would only start working from the next wave
Released demo, where you can level up up to level 3.
Next update should be at the at the start of May, with new Character, new cards and more research options!
Have fun playing!
- Emilijus
Changed files in this update