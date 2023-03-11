Balance 97.261/100 Update #20

Share · View all patches · Build 10747681 · Last edited 11 March 2023 – 19:13:32 UTC by Wendy

Balance 97.261/100 Version Beta 0.97.260.1

Hi everyone.

Thanks to the players for testing the game and suggestions.

The updates:

Continuously updated the list of acknowledgements.

Added a small lock hint for icons that can't access the official version of the content.

Adjusted the position of some icons in the menu screen.

Adjusted the lighting interval when switching between menus and rooms.

Added a new star rating system.

Adjusted the difficulty of placing items, now over 90% can be placed, the feature is still in testing.

Added feedback after placing items successfully, more people will hold up the sign.

Fixed the problem of not being able to auto-scaling after passing in the building level.

Adjusted some special effects of cats in "Cat climbing up" mode. (Balance 100)

Adjusted the collision volume of the electromagnetic fence in "Cat Climbing Up" mode. (Balance 100)

Fixed an issue with the CD mode where it was stuck. (Balance 100)

Note: The prologue/demo version of Balance 97.261/100 and the full version of Balance 100 are currently being fixed and updated simultaneously. Some of the updates related to the full version of Balance 100 will be noted after the update entry.

Thanks to the Test Players:

Jovi, Justus, XiLanFang, Mewsturbo,

JiangShangJiu, MingRiSuiXiang, YeYangP,

DumplingTurbo, KAAAAZUUUUMAAAA,

D.S.Alonso, MX & LQ, CerberusC,

Wcraft, Helibrolilare, MuMuXingYan, AlotJemk,

PixelPanda, Nayuki, Snownee, SanQiu,

Kanericky, Fish349, LiuHaowei, Cerf,

W1NT3R1226, Kamo, Calamities, FuPeng

PeiGenBanMian, Hhhembarrassing,

Alex Wilkins, Prosie, KenG, ShantiL,

thewindbell, siru.

Please enjoy the game. Thank you for your playing.

If you have any suggestions or anything else, please contact me liujiajun@qq.com .

Welcome to follow my Steam Developer Page, Twitter.

Liujiajun

March 20, 2023