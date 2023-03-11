Jump aboard Paper Pirates to explore the All Together Update, featuring a new trait, public listing for games and more!

Public Games

When creating a Paper Pirates lobby, you now have the option of advertising your game publicly. Tick the "Public Games" tick box from the game customisation screen, and your lobby will be advertised for anyone to join via Spectator mode. Players joining public games will still have to join via a web browser on a connected device, but public games offer a way to recruit a crew even when playing solo!

Remember, you can always mute or kick a pirate who joins your game and misbehaves to stop them contributing to the game any further. To do so, just click on a pirate in-game and choose the mute or kick option as appropriate. You can even do this from a lobby!

If you're looking to find more pirates to join your games, you're always welcome to join the Paper Pirates Discord server where you can advertise your games for anyone to join.

Mid-Game Spectating

To enhance the spectating experience, we've tightened up a few screws and enabled spectating mid-game. Whenever you join, you will have to wait for the start of the next day, but then your spectated game will be perfectly in sync with the host! You'll still get all the coins for the whole voyage, but note that your Round History will only display days for which you were already spectating.

New Trait: The Legion

Our new trait for the All Together Update is The Legion!

The Legion is a trait that is always assigned to a ghost at the start of a game, just like The Tainted. Whenever the Legion would become a ghost while a ghost, an extra ghost joins their collection. If they would become a human, one of the ghosts leaves their collection, but they remain a ghost. The only way to cleanse The Legion and return them to humanity is to clear their entire ghost collection!

The Legion always starts the game with one extra ghost in their collection, so at the very least you'll need to get them overboard twice, or give them two exorcisms, before they turn human. Never trust when you think someone is a human, because they could be The Legion!

New Trait: The Sleuth

As a reward for finding clues during Steam Mystery Fest, the collective efforts of pirates across the entire ocean unlocked a new Trait, The Sleuth! Although The Sleuth has been in the game for a few weeks now, we haven't formally introduced them!

The Sleuth has the power to investigate a pirate to see whether they have ever disobeyed at any point in the voyage so far. They won't know when they disobeyed, but this is still a very useful ability! In order to investigate a pirate, The Sleuth must use up a lead. Leads are earned every day that there are at least two disobeys in a job - so the more ghosts you have, the more likely your Sleuth is to find leads!

Additionally, The Sleuth always starts the game with one lead, so even if the ghosts are being on their best behaviour, they might not be able to hide from The Sleuth for long!

New Event: Disagreement

During a Disagreement event, two pirates from the centre of the ship have a falling out and decide to move away from each other. Each pirate will move as far away as they can, taking on the ranks of second-in-command and Cabin Boy.

New Event: Crew's Revenge

During a Crew's Revenge event, the entire crew will have the opportunity to take revenge on the most bloodthirsty pirate. If you've successfully thrown the most pirates overboard, you might find yourself facing a very angry crew!

The Crew's Revenge event works like the Mutiny event, so if more than half of the crew vote to take revenge, the bloodthirstiest pirate will get thrown overboard. If they were a human, then any of the pirates that agreed to get revenge could become a ghost!

Join the Paper Pirates Community

As always, don’t forget that you can join us every Saturday at 8pm GMT on Twitch for our weekly dev stream, or pop by our YouTube channel to see Let’s Plays of Paper Pirates, How To videos and more! Or if you’re looking for a crew to set sail with make sure to join our Discord!