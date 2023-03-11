Update 0.31.0

Updates
- Updated the shot penalty for Fringe surface so it's a less desirable target.
- Reduced the impact of areas near water when choosing shots.
- Updated player shot accuracy so that they'll accidentally hit longer than intended rather than just shorter.
- Reduced ball kill speed so that it runs a bit more naturally on surfaces.
- Reduced fairway friction so the ball doesn't stop so abruptly.
- Updated sand appearance.
Improvements
- Optimised physics mesh generation so the game is less laggy in high speed mode.
- Optimised shot analysis result processing.
Fixes
- Fixed players getting stuck if they're unable to figure out how to plot their way to the cup.
