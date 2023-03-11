 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 11 March 2023

Update 0.31.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10747613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Updated the shot penalty for Fringe surface so it's a less desirable target.
  • Reduced the impact of areas near water when choosing shots.
  • Updated player shot accuracy so that they'll accidentally hit longer than intended rather than just shorter.
  • Reduced ball kill speed so that it runs a bit more naturally on surfaces.
  • Reduced fairway friction so the ball doesn't stop so abruptly.
  • Updated sand appearance.

Improvements

  • Optimised physics mesh generation so the game is less laggy in high speed mode.
  • Optimised shot analysis result processing.

Fixes

  • Fixed players getting stuck if they're unable to figure out how to plot their way to the cup.

Changed files in this update

Golf Club Architect Playtest Content Depot 1772171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link