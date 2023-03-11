Report:

I want thank to everyone who already purchased or whislisted the game in this stage.

Im happy to say that pvp match is going better and any found combat bugs are being fixed.

This is the start of the next phase,i take feedback seriously.

So im already working on character animation upgrades,balance,etc.

Ver. 0.4.9 released!

heroD,heroZ lobby buttons sound bug fix

heroS,heroX smoothing movement animations cross

heroS,heroX,riggs layers set updated

all items objects pref updated

heroS spell_2 net action upgraded

keepers layers cast upgraded,optimalizated

keepers action to spell_2 from heroes rebuild set

healthbar values and call sync onoff bug fix

disabled automatic healthregen

created health potion on the key Q,with cooldown for heroS,heroX set

levelup notice above hero set

on dead animation action bug,paused net bug fix

win,lose panel updated bug fix - feedback

movement animations rebuilding in process,heroS for now

for now heroD,heroZ locked

healthPotion "redsquare" active for now with the Q key ,cooldown 5sec + 100hp,healthRegen disabled!

To play the game,now you need to control 15 keys + chat

levelUP is now better displayed

Thank you!

Martin Husar

Developer