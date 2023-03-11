 Skip to content

The Last Sword update for 11 March 2023

Update March 11

Build 10747560

  • Intro cinematic disabled due to screen freeze issues

  • Performance fix (still to be improved)

  • Fixes with quest Npc

Att. xCousito

