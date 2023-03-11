 Skip to content

Drifting Kings update for 11 March 2023

Quality of life update

View all patches · Build 10747516

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Optimization issue fixed
-gymkhana bugs fixed
-drifting career bugs fixed
-a lot of minor and major bugs fixed and general improvement

Special thanks to the player (Ultrawarrior) for sending me a full bugs report.

