Battle Cry of Freedom update for 11 March 2023

Update Notes for 11.0.2023

Battle Cry of Freedom update for 11 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 230309R2
We have just updated the game, you might have to restart Steam to download it.
Please note: All the changes are work in progress and do not represent final quality. Performance might be temporarily lower than usual. Memory usage is likely higher.

New Features:
- Bot Cavalry can now fire from horseback. Cavalry will by default be on Firemode.

  • Added 1 New Banner.
  • Added UI for following player to show when they are talking.
  • Var 2 and Var 3 for ammo crates is now a multiplier on the default values in the crate rather than a flat value.

Changes and fixes:

  • Cavalry Bots should no longer get stuck on fences.
  • Fixed a rotational issue for bot Cavalry when trying to attack someone.
  • Cavalry in Commander Modes should spawn with slightly more horses.
  • Cavalry AI is now much less likely to use pistols and revolvers and will instead use Rifles.
  • Significantly improved performance of Pistol and Gatling Gun smoke.
  • Signifantly improved performance of Horses when viewed from a Distance.
  • Fixed non deformable terrain on Fort Henry-Lyon.
  • Fixed a bug with random weather not changing properly.
  • Fixed an error with the server when spawning a bot with an invalid name.
  • Updated Credits.
  • Photo cameras no longer give the gatling achievement.
  • Hopefully fixed an issue where the clients animator kept playing the falling animation.
  • Changed how bots get their random weapons.
  • Fixed a bug with respawn times not scaling correctly in some modes.
  • Admin weapons can now be give to players/bots on horseback rather than only on foot.
    -Optimized code for crate lids opening and closing.
  • “Lives remaining” text will now show in Flag Spawn Battle Mode.
  • Fixed that flag breaking animation sometimes would play too slow.
  • Fixed a Low Resolution Texture on some Explosion particles.
  • Should have fixed Ammuntion Crates on Boats not moving with the boat.
  • Cavalry tab in troop menu will now not be interactable in Space Era.
  • Fixed White WW1 troops, also made them Customizable and use players faces.
  • Made the wooden logs cost more build points and easier to destroy.

Changed files in this update

Battle Cry of Freedom Content Depot 1358711
  • Loading history…
