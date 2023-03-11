Update Notes for 11.0.2023

Version 230309R2

We have just updated the game, you might have to restart Steam to download it.

Please note: All the changes are work in progress and do not represent final quality. Performance might be temporarily lower than usual. Memory usage is likely higher.

New Features:

- Bot Cavalry can now fire from horseback. Cavalry will by default be on Firemode.

Added 1 New Banner.

Added UI for following player to show when they are talking.

Var 2 and Var 3 for ammo crates is now a multiplier on the default values in the crate rather than a flat value.

Changes and fixes: