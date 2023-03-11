Update Notes for 11.0.2023

Version 230309R2
We have just updated the game, you might have to restart Steam to download it.
Please note: All the changes are work in progress and do not represent final quality. Performance might be temporarily lower than usual. Memory usage is likely higher.
New Features:
- Bot Cavalry can now fire from horseback. Cavalry will by default be on Firemode.
- Added 1 New Banner.
- Added UI for following player to show when they are talking.
- Var 2 and Var 3 for ammo crates is now a multiplier on the default values in the crate rather than a flat value.
Changes and fixes:
- Cavalry Bots should no longer get stuck on fences.
- Fixed a rotational issue for bot Cavalry when trying to attack someone.
- Cavalry in Commander Modes should spawn with slightly more horses.
- Cavalry AI is now much less likely to use pistols and revolvers and will instead use Rifles.
- Significantly improved performance of Pistol and Gatling Gun smoke.
- Signifantly improved performance of Horses when viewed from a Distance.
- Fixed non deformable terrain on Fort Henry-Lyon.
- Fixed a bug with random weather not changing properly.
- Fixed an error with the server when spawning a bot with an invalid name.
- Updated Credits.
- Photo cameras no longer give the gatling achievement.
- Hopefully fixed an issue where the clients animator kept playing the falling animation.
- Changed how bots get their random weapons.
- Fixed a bug with respawn times not scaling correctly in some modes.
- Admin weapons can now be give to players/bots on horseback rather than only on foot.
-Optimized code for crate lids opening and closing.
- “Lives remaining” text will now show in Flag Spawn Battle Mode.
- Fixed that flag breaking animation sometimes would play too slow.
- Fixed a Low Resolution Texture on some Explosion particles.
- Should have fixed Ammuntion Crates on Boats not moving with the boat.
- Cavalry tab in troop menu will now not be interactable in Space Era.
- Fixed White WW1 troops, also made them Customizable and use players faces.
- Made the wooden logs cost more build points and easier to destroy.
