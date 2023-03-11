 Skip to content

Homaysa update for 11 March 2023

In Patch 0.8 we now have new Spaceship Simulation Mode.

Patch 0.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings everyone,

We are excited to announce the latest update for Homaysa! Here's a breakdown of what's new:

  • New Spaceship flying mode, (you need to try it out)
  • Added Planet Death
  • Add Vignette effect when moving
  • Added music to swords arena
  • Going into a new room or leaving it fade the camera

We hope you enjoy the new update and welcome any feedback or suggestions you may have. If there's anything else you'd like us to focus on, please feel free to let us know in the comments section.

Best regards,

Mohammed Marzouq

