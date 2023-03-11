This new build now includes a mini-map!
Thanks TokyoDan for the suggestion yesterday in the discussions! Feel free to drop by there and send feedback, suggestions and requests.
Pretend Cars Racing update for 11 March 2023
New feature: mini-map
