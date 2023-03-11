 Skip to content

Pretend Cars Racing update for 11 March 2023

New feature: mini-map

Pretend Cars Racing update for 11 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new build now includes a mini-map!
Thanks TokyoDan for the suggestion yesterday in the discussions! Feel free to drop by there and send feedback, suggestions and requests.

