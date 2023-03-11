Update #72 - Ver. 0.7.2b - 23

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?
Follow these steps:
- [FAQ / EN] You have problems since an update?
- [FAQ / EN] Game Crashes / Fatal Error / Loading a Savegame?
Info
RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113
This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.
Fixes
- Other problems fixed
- (Build) Wooden Roof Corner Intersection
- (Build) Thatch Roof Corner Intersection
- Fixed small problems with the zombies and animals
Changes
- Farming System adjustments made
- Building parts (Wooden and Stone) adjustments were made. (Wall, Roof, Foundations and more)
New
- Farming system new look of the plants
- Zombies are dismembered on hit (not on every hit)
- Improved the placement of the Campfire
- Improved the placement of the Stone Campfire
- Improved the placement of the Stone Furnace
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Preparations
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Mini Map Improvement
- Fishing System
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
- Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.
- Improvement from loading the animals and zombies.
- Improving the animation of animals
- More Weapon,
- Jump over barriers
