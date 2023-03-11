 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KeepUp Survival update for 11 March 2023

Update #72 - Ver. 0.7.2b - 23

Share · View all patches · Build 10747315 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?

Follow these steps:

Info

RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113

This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.

Fixes

  • Other problems fixed
  • (Build) Wooden Roof Corner Intersection
  • (Build) Thatch Roof Corner Intersection
  • Fixed small problems with the zombies and animals

Changes

  • Farming System adjustments made
  • Building parts (Wooden and Stone) adjustments were made. (Wall, Roof, Foundations and more)

New

  • Farming system new look of the plants
  • Zombies are dismembered on hit (not on every hit)
  • Improved the placement of the Campfire
  • Improved the placement of the Stone Campfire
  • Improved the placement of the Stone Furnace

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Preparations

  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
  • Mini Map Improvement
  • Fishing System
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation
  • Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.
  • Improvement from loading the animals and zombies.
  • Improving the animation of animals
  • More Weapon,
  • Jump over barriers

Videos

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25865/KeepUp_Survival__DLC_Bndel/

Follow me on social media!

Changed files in this update

KeepUp Survival Content Depot 1524631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link