Build 10747290 · Last edited 11 March 2023 – 18:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Additions:

Add new blocking animation

Allow to delete non-season arbitrary games

Fixes

Fix flickering wait-blocking animations

Fix crash sometimes when looking for open receivers

Fix incorrect emblems on ad signs in stadium

Fix some issues with filtering player number availability

Fix locked up UI in playbook editor when editing teams

Fix M2M strong side override

Fix completed games not properly updated

Fix instruction buttons possibly activated from practice field