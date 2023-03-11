Patch Notes:

Our current priority is making character movement easier to handle as well as controller support and bug fixing some of the bigger issues. We will be doing a series of hotfixes over the course of the next few days, and then slowly transition into a weekly patch schedule.

Changes:

-Locked FPS to 90FPS maximum, 60 FPS default (and recommended).

-Controllers default binding after reading feedback. (If you can't properly reset to default setting, try deleting C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\Forsaken\Saved\SaveGames\Settings\Gamepad.sav)

-Giants no longer deal 100% of players health, instead deal set damage, which can be further mitigated by your armor.

-Removed start animations from unarmed movement to reduce impulse on initial movement.

-Redesigned the climbing section in the Monastery as it was causing issues.

-Improved readability of some areas in the Monastery with slight changes to map layout.

-Other smaller changes.

Fixes:

-Fixed enemies spawning inside of props.

-New game accepting "None" as autosave name causing issue with saving and loading.

-Players being able to aggro boss outside of his arena.

-Torch being displayed as weapon.

-Tips panel in settings displaying wrong tip for certain keybinds.