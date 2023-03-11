 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terraformers update for 11 March 2023

small patch 1.0.60

Share · View all patches · Build 10747208 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed an issue where the custom mode would not trigger the start event on some specific settings
  • fixed an issue where digging aquifer could show a wrong resource

Changed files in this update

Terraformers Win Depot 1244801
  • Loading history…
Terraformers Mac Depot 1244802
  • Loading history…
Terraformers Linux Depot 1244803
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link