Half-Life 2: VR Mod update for 11 March 2023

March update #2

Build 10747204

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Revert depth buffer submission as it was not working properly with Oculus runtimes
  • Revert NPC weapon sound updates as they were causing missing sounds
  • Fix soft particle rendering artifacts
  • Automatically crouch player when teleporting into tight spaces
  • Adjust crouch view offset to give more consistent results when activating toggle crouch while partially physically crouched
  • Fix Grigori never sending the cart if you teleport up the ladder to the roof
  • Ensure all required Vulkan extensions are enabled even if SteamVR isn't already running when starting the game

