- Revert depth buffer submission as it was not working properly with Oculus runtimes
- Revert NPC weapon sound updates as they were causing missing sounds
- Fix soft particle rendering artifacts
- Automatically crouch player when teleporting into tight spaces
- Adjust crouch view offset to give more consistent results when activating toggle crouch while partially physically crouched
- Fix Grigori never sending the cart if you teleport up the ladder to the roof
- Ensure all required Vulkan extensions are enabled even if SteamVR isn't already running when starting the game
Half-Life 2: VR Mod update for 11 March 2023
March update #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Half-Life 2: VR Depot 658921
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update