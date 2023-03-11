Update v.0.7.23: Auto-Aim Update

We added auto-aim controls after the request of some players.
Now you can toggle between manual and auto-aim controls.
The auto-aim toggle button is "V" for the keyboard and "LB" for Controller.
You can also change the control type from Settings>Controls.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed the issue where arcade crashes if player levels up during the screen opening
- Fixed a bug that prevents resuming from the pause menu
- Fixed issue where Fire Exploder caused freeze during end-level boss combat
- Magnet item affect area increased
Best Wishes,
Dev Team
email: contact@midquestgames.com
Changed files in this update