Update v.0.7.23: Auto-Aim Update

We added auto-aim controls after the request of some players.

Now you can toggle between manual and auto-aim controls.

The auto-aim toggle button is "V" for the keyboard and "LB" for Controller.

You can also change the control type from Settings>Controls.

Bugfixes:

Fixed the issue where arcade crashes if player levels up during the screen opening

Fixed a bug that prevents resuming from the pause menu

Fixed issue where Fire Exploder caused freeze during end-level boss combat

Magnet item affect area increased

