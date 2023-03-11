Patch 1.0.0.4

1. Open Lobbies

You are now able to quick join open lobbies by selecting Join Lobby. Each owner of a lobby can decide to accept your join request or reject it. If everyone rejected your request or if there is no open lobby in your region, the game will automatically open a new lobby for you. I haven't adjusted the steam input layout, yet. Therefore if you are useing a steam layout you need to accept/reject the request via keyboard.

This allows you to play minigolf not only with your friends but also with all the minigolf players in your region. I hope there will be a lot of play together!

2. Classic Mode waiting time limited to 5 seconds

Because sometimes the ball doesn't want to rest, the player needs to wait way to long to be able to shoot it again. Therefore I limited the waiting time to 5 seconds. Thanks to Inu Reynac for the feedback and the recommendation!

3. Editor object menu

I've added a small object menu in the editor which allows to move the selected object or duplicate it. The menu will appear if you select an object in the editor. This should fasten the workflow a little bit. In the future I'm going to add more features in this menu.

Post Scriptum

Other than that there where only small bug fixes. I couldn't put much effort into testing. So if there is anything wrong please let me now! I hope you enjoy playing minigolf in open lobbies.

Cheers,

Manuel