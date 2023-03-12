Chapter 2 Part 1

I've added several missions (starting at the Karkadann town). At the end of the mission line (which isn't many) you will have a new companion to bring with you. I had some issues with data loss and lost several locations and data so I had to re-do them. I've tightened up my version control so it shouldn't happen again. I lost quite a bit, to be honest, but it will probably turn out better the second time I make it :). More main missions will be added next, then some new weapons/gear, and then I will add in the side missions (one which should add another companion).

I plan on limiting the number of companions you can take with you (+1 if you have a certain item) to maybe 2. I'll see how that feels in the coming weeks. Right now I have added 4 companions. 2 ranged, 1 medium ranged, and the new melee companion

Meet Elijah the Prophet:

His attack is a headbutt. He gets in close and takes a lot of the aggro. His special ability is a heal over time (when he isn't fighting). He has the highest HP of all of the companions.

The Karkadann

Named after a Persian/Indian mythical creature, these are large peaceful bipedal rhinos. They organize into tribes and are largely agricultural. They mutated after the "moon fall" (the moon exploded and rained down on the earth) and live a very long time. In fact, the oldest of them are only two or three generations removed from the original Karkadann. They have a lot of knowledge of the world before and might share it with the player.

Other changes:

Added an FPS slider that might work (or might not lol).