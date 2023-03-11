1.24.3 Patch

Added a voice indicator and mute button to the Lobby’s avatar preview mirror
Added a cancel button to the Load Menu
Added the option to Combine molecules with and without chain renaming
Enabled rendering backsidee of surfaces for PCVR
SDF v2000 parsing captures formal charges
Hydrogens computation now stores formal charges on all involved atoms
Removed disabled Change Avatar button from Avatar Menu when inside a room
Default disabled automatic height adjustment for users in Mixed Reality
Added a toggle for automatic height adjustment in the Action Menu
Increased width of Stacks Menu
Fixed 27 Bugs!
Fixed issue where users would be stuck with a black screen while joining a room
Fixed bug where Audio and Voice would stop working when joining a room
Fixed audio blips that occurred while Web Browser audio was playing
Fixed issue where Spatial Recording avatar pose would be stuck in the initial pose
Fixed issue where .PSE files would load with incorrect selections
Fixed issue where workspaces saved in v1.23.3 and earlier could not be opened in v1.24.2
Changed files in this update