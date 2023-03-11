1.24.3 Patch

Added a voice indicator and mute button to the Lobby’s avatar preview mirror

Added a cancel button to the Load Menu

Added the option to Combine molecules with and without chain renaming

Enabled rendering backsidee of surfaces for PCVR

SDF v2000 parsing captures formal charges

Hydrogens computation now stores formal charges on all involved atoms

Removed disabled Change Avatar button from Avatar Menu when inside a room

Default disabled automatic height adjustment for users in Mixed Reality

Added a toggle for automatic height adjustment in the Action Menu

Increased width of Stacks Menu

Fixed 27 Bugs!

Fixed issue where users would be stuck with a black screen while joining a room

Fixed bug where Audio and Voice would stop working when joining a room

Fixed audio blips that occurred while Web Browser audio was playing

Fixed issue where Spatial Recording avatar pose would be stuck in the initial pose

Fixed issue where .PSE files would load with incorrect selections

Fixed issue where workspaces saved in v1.23.3 and earlier could not be opened in v1.24.2