Chess Survivors update for 11 March 2023

0.8.0 Preview Build now Live on Beta Branch

Share · View all patches · Build 10747035

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

tl;dr; New character, ability, relics, and a ton of small balance/QOL changes

Hi All,

The preview build for the 0.8.0 patch is now available on the beta branch. This patch has a lot of changes so I'm hoping to get a few days of testing before I move it to the main build on March 16th. I'd still like to add in a few more relics to this patch as well as a screen to show current seen/unlocked content but too be determined if I'll get that ready by my deadline of March 16th.

Much love,
Aarimous

Here's a video on my 2nd channel where I talk about path to releasing Chess Survivors this year:

New Content

  • New Koala Character
  • New boomerang ability
  • New 4 relics

Changes

  • Increasing to max health now also grants that much current health
  • Rare relics on the main game UI now show with a rare color in the background
  • New colors for relic rarities
    [*[ Act rewards now give you a choice of 3 rare relics
  • Lucky Crown relics now increases chance to spawn a rare relic by 10% (previously 5%)
  • Chance to loot a rare relic does not increase each act. Instead it’s now a flat 10% chance for the entire
    game
  • Blocked damage appears as floating blue text for both enemies and players
  • Updated player healing floating text animation
  • Updated damage floating text to scale with amount of damage
  • Enemy floating damage text is now yellow when greater than 10, and orange when greater than 15
  • Setting to enable floating text now applies to damage, heal, and block texts
  • Gambit levels now grant 10% Player Progression XP increase pre level (previously didn’t effect Player Progression XP)
  • Playing on normal speed no longer grants 10% bonus Player Progression XP
  • Playing on chill now grants -15% Player Progression XP (previously was 0%)
  • Removed Give Feedback buttons from Main Menu and Pause screen, I wasn’t checking the form and nobody was really posting there
  • Level up screen now prevents player from clicking the upgrade until the upgrade is visible
  • Slightly adjusted the timing for when upgrades to popup

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the player was healing after killing an elite
  • Fixed a bug where the level up screen could case the game to crash, not sure if anyone actually had this bug. But I found it while testing other features

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10747035
Depot 2065003
Depot 2065004
