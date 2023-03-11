0.8.0 Preview Build now Live on Beta Branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

tl;dr; New character, ability, relics, and a ton of small balance/QOL changes

Hi All,

The preview build for the 0.8.0 patch is now available on the beta branch. This patch has a lot of changes so I'm hoping to get a few days of testing before I move it to the main build on March 16th. I'd still like to add in a few more relics to this patch as well as a screen to show current seen/unlocked content but too be determined if I'll get that ready by my deadline of March 16th.

New Content

New Koala Character

New boomerang ability

New 4 relics

Changes

Increasing to max health now also grants that much current health

Rare relics on the main game UI now show with a rare color in the background

New colors for relic rarities

Act rewards now give you a choice of 3 rare relics

Lucky Crown relics now increases chance to spawn a rare relic by 10% (previously 5%)

Chance to loot a rare relic does not increase each act. Instead it's now a flat 10% chance for the entire game

game

Blocked damage appears as floating blue text for both enemies and players

Updated player healing floating text animation

Updated damage floating text to scale with amount of damage

Enemy floating damage text is now yellow when greater than 10, and orange when greater than 15

Setting to enable floating text now applies to damage, heal, and block texts

Gambit levels now grant 10% Player Progression XP increase pre level (previously didn’t effect Player Progression XP)

Playing on normal speed no longer grants 10% bonus Player Progression XP

Playing on chill now grants -15% Player Progression XP (previously was 0%)

Removed Give Feedback buttons from Main Menu and Pause screen, I wasn’t checking the form and nobody was really posting there

Level up screen now prevents player from clicking the upgrade until the upgrade is visible

Slightly adjusted the timing for when upgrades to popup

