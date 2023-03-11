0.8.0 Preview Build now Live on Beta Branch

tl;dr; New character, ability, relics, and a ton of small balance/QOL changes
Hi All,
The preview build for the 0.8.0 patch is now available on the beta branch. This patch has a lot of changes so I'm hoping to get a few days of testing before I move it to the main build on March 16th. I'd still like to add in a few more relics to this patch as well as a screen to show current seen/unlocked content but too be determined if I'll get that ready by my deadline of March 16th.
Much love,
Aarimous
Here's a video on my 2nd channel where I talk about path to releasing Chess Survivors this year:
New Content
- New Koala Character
- New boomerang ability
- New 4 relics
Changes
- Increasing to max health now also grants that much current health
- Rare relics on the main game UI now show with a rare color in the background
- New colors for relic rarities
[*[ Act rewards now give you a choice of 3 rare relics
- Lucky Crown relics now increases chance to spawn a rare relic by 10% (previously 5%)
- Chance to loot a rare relic does not increase each act. Instead it’s now a flat 10% chance for the entire
game
- Blocked damage appears as floating blue text for both enemies and players
- Updated player healing floating text animation
- Updated damage floating text to scale with amount of damage
- Enemy floating damage text is now yellow when greater than 10, and orange when greater than 15
- Setting to enable floating text now applies to damage, heal, and block texts
- Gambit levels now grant 10% Player Progression XP increase pre level (previously didn’t effect Player Progression XP)
- Playing on normal speed no longer grants 10% bonus Player Progression XP
- Playing on chill now grants -15% Player Progression XP (previously was 0%)
- Removed Give Feedback buttons from Main Menu and Pause screen, I wasn’t checking the form and nobody was really posting there
- Level up screen now prevents player from clicking the upgrade until the upgrade is visible
- Slightly adjusted the timing for when upgrades to popup
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the player was healing after killing an elite
- Fixed a bug where the level up screen could case the game to crash, not sure if anyone actually had this bug. But I found it while testing other features
