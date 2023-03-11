 Skip to content

Bear's Restaurant update for 11 March 2023

Reduced the memory usage

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good news! Bear's Restaurant eats up less RAM. Which means it becomes less likely to crash the game. We hope nothing breaks though...

