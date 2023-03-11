Good news! Bear's Restaurant eats up less RAM. Which means it becomes less likely to crash the game. We hope nothing breaks though...
Bear's Restaurant update for 11 March 2023
Reduced the memory usage
Patchnotes via Steam Community
