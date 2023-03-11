 Skip to content

3D Joys update for 11 March 2023

3D Joys 0.2.9d (Countdown and Desktop Camera)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.2.9d

  • Added a Countdown to the Desktop Controls panel

  • Automatically started the Desktop Camera to follow VR headset at start

