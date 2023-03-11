修正了手柄操作相关的问题

感谢玩家的反馈，我们修复了一处手柄相关的bug。
其他功能更新还在紧张制作中。
讨论、攻略等，欢迎加入玩家群【小白兔后援群】：514229057
如果在游戏过程中发现BUG，除了邮件方式，也欢迎加入【小白兔电商bug汇报群】：865789494
