Bunny eShop update for 11 March 2023

修正了手柄操作相关的问题

Share · View all patches · Build 10747012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

感谢玩家的反馈，我们修复了一处手柄相关的bug。

其他功能更新还在紧张制作中。

讨论、攻略等，欢迎加入玩家群【小白兔后援群】：514229057
如果在游戏过程中发现BUG，除了邮件方式，也欢迎加入【小白兔电商bug汇报群】：865789494

Changed files in this update

Bunny eShop Content Depot 1111461
  • Loading history…
