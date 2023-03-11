hotfix 0.8.0.0f

Optimisation
- Reverted a change made during beta until proper optimisation patch is ready:
Before, the weapons attacks were limited to 1 per frame, it's usualy bad practice as it give a better advantage to better computer
During the 0.8, one of the change is that maximal weapon attack rate is no longer affected by frame-time
This also mean that for low frame-rate, they can now easily attack multiple time during a single frame, leading to incredibly bad performance when going for a projectile and attack-speed heavy build
I've reverted this change, capping back the amount of weapons attacks to 1 per frame until better optimisation can be done
This should greatly alleviate performance problems many player had since 0.8
FIxes
- Armor-less description
- Benediction not being banned by Armor-less
- Spike shield not having moon-tag
- Sniper scaling up the monster killed by it instead of the explosion it's causing
- Log spamming error when opening talents screen during a run
- attack speed stat on gunslinger showing reload speed
Changed files in this update