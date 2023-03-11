 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 11 March 2023

hotfix 0.8.0.0f

hotfix 0.8.0.0f

Build 10747006

Optimisation
  • Reverted a change made during beta until proper optimisation patch is ready:
    Before, the weapons attacks were limited to 1 per frame, it's usualy bad practice as it give a better advantage to better computer
    During the 0.8, one of the change is that maximal weapon attack rate is no longer affected by frame-time
    This also mean that for low frame-rate, they can now easily attack multiple time during a single frame, leading to incredibly bad performance when going for a projectile and attack-speed heavy build
    I've reverted this change, capping back the amount of weapons attacks to 1 per frame until better optimisation can be done
    This should greatly alleviate performance problems many player had since 0.8
FIxes
  • Armor-less description
  • Benediction not being banned by Armor-less
  • Spike shield not having moon-tag
  • Sniper scaling up the monster killed by it instead of the explosion it's causing
  • Log spamming error when opening talents screen during a run
  • attack speed stat on gunslinger showing reload speed

