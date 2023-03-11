Early Access v1.1 Update

Early Access V1.1

Features:

Added new music tracks to all maps

Replaced the colour wheel in the loadout menu with eight different colours to choose from

Added a map importer that lets you import your own custom maps and upload them to the Steam Workshop and play them online with other people

Added a push mechanic that lets you push away nearby players in game

Fixes:

Loadout menu options now highlighted so that you know which one is currently selected

Fixed issue where the default map in the host menu was set to an old cut map

Possibly fixed the issue where cosmetics for some people are floating