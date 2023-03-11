Early Access v1.1 Update

Early Access V1.1
Features:
-
Added a new Temple map
-
Added a push mechanic that lets you push away nearby players in game
-
Added a map importer that lets you import your own custom maps and upload them to the Steam Workshop and play them online with other people
-
Replaced the colour wheel in the loadout menu with eight different colours to choose from
-
Added new music tracks to all maps
Fixes:
-
Loadout menu options now highlighted so that you know which one is currently selected
-
Fixed issue where the default map in the host menu was set to an old cut map
-
Possibly fixed the issue where cosmetics for some people are floating
-
Possibly fixed an issue where if the hiders win in a hide and seek game, it'll sometimes say the seekers won
Known issues:
- If you join a lobby that is hosting a custom workshop map and you don't have the map downloaded, your game may crash or play without a map
Changed files in this update