Extreme Tag! update for 11 March 2023

Early Access v1.1 Update

Early Access V1.1

Features:

  • Added a new Temple map

  • Added a push mechanic that lets you push away nearby players in game

  • Added a map importer that lets you import your own custom maps and upload them to the Steam Workshop and play them online with other people

  • Replaced the colour wheel in the loadout menu with eight different colours to choose from

  • Added new music tracks to all maps

Fixes:

  • Loadout menu options now highlighted so that you know which one is currently selected

  • Fixed issue where the default map in the host menu was set to an old cut map

  • Possibly fixed the issue where cosmetics for some people are floating

  • Possibly fixed an issue where if the hiders win in a hide and seek game, it'll sometimes say the seekers won

Known issues:

  • If you join a lobby that is hosting a custom workshop map and you don't have the map downloaded, your game may crash or play without a map

