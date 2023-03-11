 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 11 March 2023

0.9.7

Lone Fungus update for 11 March 2023

0.9.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the percentage counter
  • Fixed Great Spin Slash damage which I messed up
  • Fixed typos in the new settings menu
  • Fixed some controller bugs with the new settings menu
  • Some Greencap dialogue tweaks
  • Warrior Statue dialogue re-work
  • Some animation tweaks when picking up Relics/triggering Boss Titles
  • Fixed Screw King constant hit spark FX
  • Screw King dialogue reworked
  • Some tweaks to Master Blockmonster
  • Some tweaks to Rogue Armadillo
  • Added some enemies in one room in Mossy Ruins that felt a bit empty
  • Tweaks to Greencap taking damage SFX and FX
  • Rewritten Arcane Masters dialoge
  • SFX given to Electro Hive Boss
  • SFX tweaks to various other things
  • Visually re-made the difficulty window a bit
  • Area music will continue from last postion after saving

