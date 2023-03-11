- Fixed the percentage counter
- Fixed Great Spin Slash damage which I messed up
- Fixed typos in the new settings menu
- Fixed some controller bugs with the new settings menu
- Some Greencap dialogue tweaks
- Warrior Statue dialogue re-work
- Some animation tweaks when picking up Relics/triggering Boss Titles
- Fixed Screw King constant hit spark FX
- Screw King dialogue reworked
- Some tweaks to Master Blockmonster
- Some tweaks to Rogue Armadillo
- Added some enemies in one room in Mossy Ruins that felt a bit empty
- Tweaks to Greencap taking damage SFX and FX
- Rewritten Arcane Masters dialoge
- SFX given to Electro Hive Boss
- SFX tweaks to various other things
- Visually re-made the difficulty window a bit
- Area music will continue from last postion after saving
Lone Fungus update for 11 March 2023
0.9.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
