v2.2.0 Build

Focus is improving the cinematics between missions
- Reframe camera in cinematics to focus on characters better
- Changed cinematic camera work to not move so much
- Removed showing swishing feet in cinematics
- Added transition text to mission 3 outro
- Changed some strange camera angles
- Mission 2: Fixed issue where patrolling guards were sliding along the ground
- Mission 2: Allow the player to control the camera when climbing
- Mission 2: Increased sneak speed
- Fixed issue of inventory persisting across missions
- Show hint to climb when near a ledge
- Added footstep sounds for sprinting and walking with a torch
- Fixed an issue where sprinting would sometimes do the sprint animation at a walking pace
