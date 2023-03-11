 Skip to content

Exodus Vigil Playtest update for 11 March 2023

v2.2.0 Build

v2.2.0 Build 10746948

Focus is improving the cinematics between missions

  • Reframe camera in cinematics to focus on characters better
  • Changed cinematic camera work to not move so much
  • Removed showing swishing feet in cinematics
  • Added transition text to mission 3 outro
  • Changed some strange camera angles
  • Mission 2: Fixed issue where patrolling guards were sliding along the ground
  • Mission 2: Allow the player to control the camera when climbing
  • Mission 2: Increased sneak speed
  • Fixed issue of inventory persisting across missions
  • Show hint to climb when near a ledge
  • Added footstep sounds for sprinting and walking with a torch
  • Fixed an issue where sprinting would sometimes do the sprint animation at a walking pace

